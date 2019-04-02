4 Visual arts events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week

Tilden Tuesday Art Event

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Francisco this week, from a lecture on curation to a free life drawing and portrait workshop.---First up, the Tilden Hotel's rotating art program showcases a new local artist every two months in its lobby. On Tuesday, artist Parisa Ghaderi takes over the ground-floor walls for her two-month residency. Ghaderi will also be on hand to discuss her work, along with live entertainment and complementary drinks and snacks from the Tilden's in-house bar and restaurant.Tuesday, April 2, 5-8 p.m.Tilden Hotel, 345 Taylor St.FreeNext, the California College of the Arts and the Curatorial Research Bureau presents Call + Response with Maria Lind at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Wednesday. Lind works as a curator, writer and educator based in Stockholm, Sweeden, currently at Tensta Konsthall. At the event, she'll discuss the intersection between arts institution and the broader community.Wednesday, April 3, 6-7:30 p.m.Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St.FreeNext up is a free life drawing and portrait sketch party at ARCH Art Supplies in the Design District on Saturday. Participants will "gather in small groups, and everyone will take a turn sitting f," write the organizers. Expect one-minute poses, followed by a round of 10-minute poses. Be sure to bring your own art materials, or take advantage of the shop's 10% discount for attendees.Saturday, April 6, 2-4:30 p.m.ARCH Art Supplies, 10 Carolina St.FreeFinally, Ivory Coast-born painter Nelfa will present a workshop at the International Hotel Manilatown Center on Saturday afternoon, called Up-Close and Personal: "Leveraging mindful art to reconnect with self."The workshop aims to to help both artists and non-artists alike to lean from their own life narratives through creative expression. No prior art experience is required.Saturday, April 6, 3-7 p.m.International Hotel Manilatown Center, 868 Kearny St.$24 Mindful Art Engagement Workshop; Free Mindful Art Exhibition---