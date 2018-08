5 documentaries screening in SF this week

Gimme Shelter

If you're hoping to forgo the latest franchise blockbuster, there are a handful of thoughtful films showing in theaters around San Francisco this upcoming week.From Grace Jones to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Pope Francis, here are some well-received documentaries, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes With a 100 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gimme Shelter" is a must-see. It's playing at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts' Screening Room (701 Mission St.) on Thursday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m."Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" has a 84 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's showing at the Roxie Theater (3117 16th St.) between today and Monday, May 28.With a 93 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "RBG" is one of 2018's most popular documentaries to date. It's playing at the AMC Kabuki 8 (1881 Post St.) for the foreseeable future -- at least for the next week.Another 2018 documentary, "Pope Francis - A Man of His Word," has a 88 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's playing at the AMC Van Ness 14 (1000 Van Ness Ave.) through next week.Lastly, with a 83 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Boom for Real" is another newly released documentary that's attracting attention. The film is showing at the Roxie Theater (3117 16th St.) beginning on Saturday, May 26.