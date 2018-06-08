5 films that will keep you on the edge of your seat this weekend

From a scary silent film to a drama-drenched heist, here are some suspenseful movies to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and selected by movie ticket site Atom Tickets.
A Quiet Place
In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.
"A Quiet Place" has a 95 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is showing at the AMC Van Ness 14 (1000 Van Ness Ave.) throughout the weekend. Get tickets here.
Hereditary
Death isn't the end but the beginning of the terrifying mysteries facing the Graham family in writer-director Ari Aster's debut feature. When the difficult matriarch of the family passes away, processing their grief should be the biggest hurdle facing her remaining family: her daughter Annie (Toni Collette), Annie's husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), and their children Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro). But it soon becomes clear that Annie's mother cast a long shadow, over Charlie in particular - and she may not be as dearly departed as they think. Her death has set off a chain reaction, unraveling the cryptic secrets in Annie's ancestry and unleashing very real dangers her family can only begin to understand. What terrible fate have they inherited?
The film has received rave reviews, and "Hereditary" has a 93 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. The thriller is showing at the AMC Van Ness 14, the AMC Metreon 16 and the AMC Kabuki 8 throughout the weekend. Get tickets here.
Upgrade
In the near future, hearing voices inside your head might actually save your life. Or at least that's the case for Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), a man paralyzed in the same mugging that left his wife dead. Despite being a technophobe, Grey agrees to an experimental new implant called STEM - a computer chip that offers a cure to his paralysis, and a chance for him to avenge his wife's death. But STEM isn't just a passive plug in. It's got a voice and mind of its own, and may prove to be the best companion Grey could ask for. Upgrade is written and directed by Leigh Whannell, the creator of Saw and Insidious. This action-packed thriller also stars Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson, and Benedict Hardie.
"Upgrade" has an 86 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the new release is playing at the AMC Van Ness 14 and the AMC Metreon 16 throughout the weekend. Get tickets here.
American Animals
Part true crime documentary, part breezy heist film, American Animals defies expectations at every turn. The premise is deceptively simple: four young men decide to shake up their existence by stealing millions of dollars worth of rare books from their college library. It's the kind of bold low stakes/high reward plan they've seen in countless glossy and fun flicks. Only this crime really did happen... and it didn't go down the way it does in the movies.
With an 82 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "American Animals" is a must-see. It's playing at the AMC Kabuki 8 (1881 Post St.) throughout the weekend. Get tickets here.
Hotel Artemis
Jodie Foster plays The Nurse, the proprietor of a secret members-only emergency room in a dangerous near-future Los Angeles. Only the members are all desperate criminals in need of patching up, and the danger doesn't always stop at the doorstep. And speaking of criminals, the cast assembled in this stylish, pulse-pumping thriller is almost too good to be legal. Foster is joined by the likes of Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista. Hotel Artemis is the first feature film directed by longtime writer Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3).
With an admirable 70 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Hotel Artemis" has garnered mixed reviews. That being said, the action/thriller is showing at the AMC Van Ness 14 and the AMC Metreon 16 over the weekend. Get tickets here.