7 On Your Side Hotline: Get your questions about renting, home buying, home owning answered

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have questions about housing here in the Bay Area? Whether you rent or own, we have you covered. As part of our week-long look at housing issues throughout the Bay Area, the 7 On Your Side team will be holding two hotlines.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: ABC7 covers the Bay Area housing crisis

Both will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can call to ask your question (check back for the phone number) or submit them anytime via the form below. You can also send them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your post #AskFinney.

TUESDAY: RENTER HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a tenant.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

WEDNESDAY: HOMEOWNER HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits and government agencies will join 7 On Your Side to answer your questions on home buying and home owning issues from finding an affordable home to qualifying for low interest rates and refinancing.

Take a look at ABC7's latest stories and videos about efforts to Build a Better Bay Area.

