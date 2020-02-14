Real ID

REAL ID: 7 questions answered

By Kate Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The deadline is fast approaching for Californians to obtain a REAL ID. ABC7 News has answers to seven frequently asked questions.

What is a REAL ID?
REAL ID is a new kind of identification card issued by the California DMV that requires more proof of identity to obtain, and meets the new federal regulations for identification standards.

What's the difference between my old ID and a REAL ID?
The preexisting California drivers licenses and identification cards no longer meet federal standards. The new, REAL ID cards are supposed to be more secure and meet new, federal standards.

When is the deadline?
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, you will need a REAL ID to board planes for domestic flights or enter federal facilities without a passport.

Do I have to get one?
No. But you will not be able to use your state-issued ID for anything requiring a federally-approved identification, like going through airport security or accessing a military base. You may use a valid U.S. passport or U.S. passport card, military ID or other federally approved identification after Oct. 1 if you do not have a REAL ID.

How do I get a Real ID?
You have to go to the DMV in person. It helps to have an appointment, but those can take months to get. In order to receive a REAL ID, you must bring the following documents to a DMV field office:
  • Proof of identity which includes one of the following: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, employment authorization, permanent resident card or unexpired foreign passport with valid U.S. visa and approved I-94 form. No photocopies will be accepted.

  • Proof of Social Security number which includes a Social Security card, W-2 or paystub with full SSN. Original or certified copies are required and no photocopies will be accepted.

  • Two different proofs of residency, such as a home utility or cell phone bill, vehicle registration card, mortgage or lease agreement, bank account or property tax bill.

NOTE: Residency documents must show the applicant's name and list the SAME address that will appear on the federal compliant REAL ID driver license or identification card.

Do I have to make an appointment?
An appointment is not required, but strongly recommended. You can make an appointment on the DMV website.

Do I have to wait until my current ID expires or can I get a REAL ID sooner?
If you are planning to fly after the date your current ID is expiring, then you should make an appointment and get a REAL ID before. If you have a passport, you can use it to travel after Oct. 2020, then apply for a REAL ID when it is time to renew your current ID.

