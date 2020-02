REAL ID: 7 questions answered

Proof of identity which includes one of the following: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, employment authorization, permanent resident card or unexpired foreign passport with valid U.S. visa and approved I-94 form. No photocopies will be accepted.



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The deadline is fast approaching for Californians to obtain a REAL ID. ABC7 News has answers to seven frequently asked questions.REAL ID is a new kind of identification card issued by the California DMV that requires more proof of identity to obtain, and meets the new federal regulations for identification standards.The preexisting California drivers licenses and identification cards no longer meet federal standards. The new, REAL ID cards are supposed to be more secure and meet new, federal standards.Starting Oct. 1, 2020, you will need a REAL ID to board planes for domestic flights or enter federal facilities without a passport.No. But you will not be able to use your state-issued ID for anything requiring a federally-approved identification, like going through airport security or accessing a military base. You may use a valid U.S. passport or U.S. passport card, military ID or other federally approved identification after Oct. 1 if you do not have a REAL ID.You have to go to the DMV in person. It helps to have an appointment, but those can take months to get. In order to receive a REAL ID, you must bring the following documents to a DMV field office:An appointment is not required, but strongly recommended. You can make an appointment on the DMV website If you are planning to fly after the date your current ID is expiring, then you should make an appointment and get a REAL ID before. If you have a passport, you can use it to travel after Oct. 2020, then apply for a REAL ID when it is time to renew your current ID.