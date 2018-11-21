FEEL GOOD

Texas officers welcome 7-year-old battling cancer to the force

EMBED </>More Videos

Officers welcome 7-year-old battling cancer to the force

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The city of Bellaire welcomed its newest and youngest officer to its force this year. Max Boatwright took his oath Tuesday morning.

Officer Boatwright earned the honorary status for the day after he showed amazing courage, bravery and resilience during his fight against cancer.

RELATED: 5-year anniversary of Batkid saving San Francisco

The 7-year-old battled a brain tumor and leukemia, and recently went through a bone marrow transplant.

"I'm going to be a police officer. I wanted to be one, and they invited me," said Boatwright.

When ABC13 reporter Steve Campion asked him why he wanted to be a cop, his answer was simple.

"Because I get to catch bad guys like the Joker," Boatwright replied.

Trey Boatwright, the child's father, said the experience meant the world to his son.

"He loves police. He loves Batman, superheroes and firemen," Trey said.

The nonprofit Stuff the Sleigh helped organize the event for Boatwright and his family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodcancerpolice officerchildren's healthu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
East Bay teen reunited with CHP officer who saved her from horrific crash
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
More feel good
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
More Society
Top Stories
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Travel to Sierra not recommended as heavy snow falls in area
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits firefighters assigned to Camp Fire in Butte County
Show More
New bill would protect PG&E from wildfire liability
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the night
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
More News