LIVE: Gov. Newsom speaks at Project Homeless Day in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is set to give the opening remarks at the 75th Project Homeless Connect, or PHC, Community Day of Service in San Francisco Wednesday morning.PHC was created in 2004 under then-Mayor Newsom. In partnership with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, PHC's goal is to bring necessary services to people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.According to PHC, they serve more than 6,000 people every year through Community Day of Service events and in-house weekly services.At Community Day, a person experiencing homelessness can find services that would take months to get elsewhere. The services include dental care, eyeglasses, HIV testing, HepA vaccines, housing information, groceries, hygiene products, medical care, mental health services, SSI benefits, legal advice, California identification cards, voice mail accounts, employment counseling and job placement, wheelchair repair, addiction services, and more.PHC Community Day of Service will begin at 9:30 a.m.