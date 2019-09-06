92-year-old Napa man builds his 73rd playground

Just spent this am with a remarkable man & not because he's 92 going on 70. Jim Roberts has organized the building 73 playgrounds in #Napa County with #kiwanis . Began in '98 when a kid fell and got concussion. #abc7now Another playground tomorrow. Still married to HS sweetheart. pic.twitter.com/H4FXlTgPqs — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 6, 2019

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- We spent Friday morning with a remarkable man in Napa, and not because he is 92 years old with the energy of someone 30 years younger.Jim Roberts of the local Kiwanis club organizing the construction of yet another playground for children.It's his 73rd.Volunteers will show up on Saturday.Roberts is like a tonic. He remains married to his high school sweetheart, had four kids (three retired), and spent decades in Napa running a Hallmark card store. That fits the man, perfectly.He didn't go looking for playgrounds to build. They found him.In 1998, Roberts learned of a little girl who fell of a piece of playground equipment, hit her head, and suffered a concussion. "That wasn't going to happen again," he told us.To our knowledge, it hasn't.More later tonight on ABC7 News. You will fall in love with this man as he tells us his story.Think human tonic.