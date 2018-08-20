NORTH KOREA

South Korean mother, 92, reunited with 71-year-old North Korean son for first time since Korean War began

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of mostly elderly South Koreans crossed into North Korea to reunite with family members Monday. (KGO-TV)

A 92-year-old mother and her 71-year-old son got a chance to see each for the first time since the Korean War began.

He was just four when they got separated in the panic of trying to flee south.

But, the reunion is bittersweet.

RELATED: Plane said to carry war remains from North Korea lands at US base

North Korea is only allowing the mother to see her son for just 11 hours over a three day period and under intense supervision.

These reunions only happen when North and South Korea are on good terms.

This is the first in three years.

See more coverage on North Korea here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfamilyreunionkorean warnorth koreasouth koreakim jong unu.s. & worldNorth Korea
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH KOREA
Plane said to carry war remains from North Korea lands at US base
Details lacking, long timeline expected for North Korea denuclearization
Korean War veterans cautiously optimistic after Singapore summit
Bay Area Korean-Americans hope for a unified Korea after Singapore summit
More north korea
SOCIETY
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Lawsuit filed against Massage Envy for alleged sexual misconduct by massage therapists
Colorado father, Christopher Watts, charged with murder in deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fire died after retardant drop
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Fresno elementary school sends warning about "necking" game
Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found
Woman calls cops on man getting into his own car
Show More
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Mollie Tibbetts' family returns to normal activities
BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More News