A 92-year-old mother and her 71-year-old son got a chance to see each for the first time since the Korean War began.
He was just four when they got separated in the panic of trying to flee south.
But, the reunion is bittersweet.
RELATED: Plane said to carry war remains from North Korea lands at US base
North Korea is only allowing the mother to see her son for just 11 hours over a three day period and under intense supervision.
These reunions only happen when North and South Korea are on good terms.
This is the first in three years.
See more coverage on North Korea here.
South Korean mother, 92, reunited with 71-year-old North Korean son for first time since Korean War began
NORTH KOREA
More north korea
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories
Colorado father, Christopher Watts, charged with murder in deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters