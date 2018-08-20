A 92-year-old mother and her 71-year-old son got a chance to see each for the first time since the Korean War began.He was just four when they got separated in the panic of trying to flee south.But, the reunion is bittersweet.North Korea is only allowing the mother to see her son for just 11 hours over a three day period and under intense supervision.These reunions only happen when North and South Korea are on good terms.This is the first in three years.