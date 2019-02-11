SOCIETY

A brand-new musical, and 3 other theater events worth seeking out in Berkeley this week

"Paradise Square." | Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Berkeley this week, from "West Side Story" to a modern take on Cinderella.

---

"Paradise Square": A New Musical



Photo: Nisha P./Yelp

Set in 1863 New York, "Paradise Square" is the true-life story of Manhattan's Five Points Neighborhood, where black and Irish Americans lived side by side.

This world-premier production features traditional African dance, Irish step-dancing and American tap dancing, while telling timely stories about the immigrant experience.

When: Thursday, February 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep, 2025 Addison St.
Price: $75 - $100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"West Side Story"





Inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story -- set in 1950s New York -- is the tale of Tony, who's poised to leave his street gang life behind, and Maria, an idealistic young woman hoping to explore the world beyond her family's dress shop. When the pair meet, their love must be put aside when cultural, societal and familial expectations take precedent.

When: Friday, February 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Playhouse, 2640 College Ave.
Price: $22 - $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Sincerella"





Sincerella, also known as the Black Cinderella, is making its theatrical debut at the Black Repertory Group. Billed as "high-energy Cinderella, with a not-so-familiar story line," this original production boasts dynamic sets, costumes and score.

When: Friday, February 15, 8 p.m.
Where: Black Repertory Group Theater, 3201 Adeline St.
Price: $25 - $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?"





"What's in a name?" asks playwright Irma Herrera in her solo play, "Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?"Herrera draws on thought-provoking -- and often humorous -- perspectives on what it means to be American, while still "proudly claiming her Tejano roots and her Mexican identity."

When: Sunday, February 17, 2 p.m.
Where: The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
