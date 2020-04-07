Coronavirus California

A rave for babies: Bay Area Children's Theatre goes virtual with its popular 'Baby Rave'

By Jason Beal
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every month, the Bay Area Children's Theatre holds a wildly popular event known simply as "Baby Rave." On the surface, Baby Rave is exactly as it sounds: club music, flashing lights, and endless dancing. Only this rave asks participants to BYOB: bring your own baby.

BACT Executive Artistic Director Nina Meehan said, "It started two-and-a-half years ago, and it became Bay Area Children's Theatre's fastest-selling event. We put them online and they sell out in hours."

RELATED: Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
But due to health and safety concerns regarding group gatherings and preventing the spread of COVID-19, the group decided to postpone Baby Raves until further notice. But that won't stop the party from going virtual.

DJ E.T. Hazzard, the popular Baby Rave leader of ceremonies, said, "Given the circumstances, most of my gigs have been cancelled or postponed." He continued, "All we're trying to promote is everyone having fun and positivity, so why not, even now, do it virtually?"

"E.T. is the magic behind it," Meehan said, "He creates these playlists that have this incredible balance, where the parents really feel like it's music that they can groove to and have a good time. And the kids do as well."

Bay Area Children's Theatre estimates that between 400-600 viewers were tuned in to Virtual Baby Rave, broadcast through Facebook Live. "It's purely about fun and interaction and to be able to release some energy with the young ones, that's what it's really about," Hazzard said.
Parents were encouraged to create their own props and decorations to turn their homes into the perfect dance floor for a virtual rave.

Myles Nye, a supporter of Bay Area Children's Theatre and regular attendee of the Baby Rave, said that the value of what BACT does for young families goes beyond what they offer at their physical location. "The prospect of attending the Virtual Baby Rave makes me feel like Bay Area Children's Theatre still has my back, and it makes me look forward to a break," said Nye.

He went on to say, "I think I speak for a lot of parents when I say, 'Hey, I could use a break.'"

The Bay Area Children's Theatre will hold another Virtual Baby Rave in the coming weeks. Visit their Facebook page or website for more information.


