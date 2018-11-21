Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims.
In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers said his "heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California".
Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018
All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise
Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI
He also urged people to donate, saying all the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise.
Rodgers grew up in Chico and went to Butte Community College before heading to Cal in 2003.
