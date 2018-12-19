ABC7 celebrates a role change for Cheryl Jennings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Our beloved colleague Cheryl Jennings is changing roles at ABC7. As a sort of partial retirement, Cheryl will be leaving her weekly role as host of "Beyond the Headlines" at of the end of 2018 to focus exclusively on special projects throughout the year.
She's so proud to have had the opportunity to showcase incredible charities that are local and have global connections.
Cheryl will continue to represent ABC7 in the community, especially on her passion projects such as TNDC, the Taylor Family Foundation, Okizu, Phoenix Project, Performing Stars of Marin, Roots of Peace, VIDA, Bay Area Border Relief and the Crisis at the Border.
So you won't see her on ABC7 on a weekly basis. Just special reports from time-to-time.
She invites viewers to visit with her on social media on Facebook as Cheryl Cam Media and on Twitter at @CherylCamMedia.
Cheryl says it's a privilege to have earned your trust over the years and to work at this great station with her beloved TV family.
