KGO COMMUNITY PAGE

ABC7 celebrates a role change for Cheryl Jennings

EMBED </>More Videos

Our beloved colleague Cheryl Jennings is changing roles at ABC7. But it's not really goodbye, it's just so long for now! (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Our beloved colleague Cheryl Jennings is changing roles at ABC7. As a sort of partial retirement, Cheryl will be leaving her weekly role as host of "Beyond the Headlines" at of the end of 2018 to focus exclusively on special projects throughout the year.

She's so proud to have had the opportunity to showcase incredible charities that are local and have global connections.

Cheryl will continue to represent ABC7 in the community, especially on her passion projects such as TNDC, the Taylor Family Foundation, Okizu, Phoenix Project, Performing Stars of Marin, Roots of Peace, VIDA, Bay Area Border Relief and the Crisis at the Border.

RELATED: ABC7's Cheryl Jennings leaves anchor desk for special assignments

So you won't see her on ABC7 on a weekly basis. Just special reports from time-to-time.

She invites viewers to visit with her on social media on Facebook as Cheryl Cam Media and on Twitter at @CherylCamMedia.

Cheryl says it's a privilege to have earned your trust over the years and to work at this great station with her beloved TV family.

RECENT CHERYL STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyKGO community pagecommunitySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7's Cheryl Jennings leaves anchor desk for special assignments
ABC7 NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Cheryl Jennings in Afghanistan
ABC7's Cheryl Jennings honored by Rep. Jackie Speier
What Really Matters: ABC7's veteran anchor Cheryl Jennings
First-ever live online ABC7 Listens event; Ask Cheryl Jennings Anything
KGO COMMUNITY PAGE
ABC7 Share the Joy Food Drive
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018
Meet Manuel Villacorta, registered dietician and nutritionist
More KGO community page
SOCIETY
Big push to expand affordable housing options in SF
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
SF agency providing housing, supportive services to help get people off the streets
Pres. George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for decade
More Society
Top Stories
Mysterious light seen in the sky above California
PHOTOS: Mysterious streak of light seen in sky above California
SF cop accused of bank robbery
SF billionaire political activist Tom Steyer talks presidential run rumors
Senate approves legislation to temporarily avoid federal shutdown
Big push to expand affordable housing options in SF
1 person injured, dog rescued from fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill
Surfer recounts tale of brutal wipe out at Mavericks
Show More
Deputies: Highway 37 back open after suspect rescued and arrested
Pedestrians injured in San Jose hit-and-run
Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders
Yemeni mom may arrive tonight to be with dying 2-year-old in Oakland
SF agency providing housing, supportive services to help get people off the streets
More News