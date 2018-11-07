SHARE THE JOY

ABC7, Disney give $15,000 to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

As we approach the holiday season, ABC7 News and our parent company Disney, are helping out Bay Area food banks. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News and our parent company Disney are committed to helping Bay Area food banks this holiday season.

On Wednesday in Concord, ABC7 News anchor Eric Thomas presented a $15,000 check to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County.

The money will help the food bank distribute fresh produce to people in need.

"This is going to be a big difference for us," said Executive Director Larry Sly. "The folks back here are bagging oranges, we have donations of food available to us, fresh produce available to us year round. It requires transportation, it requires bags, it requires all the attended pieces to get it out."

ABC7 and Disney are donating to all five Bay Area food banks to help fight hunger in our community.
