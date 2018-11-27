SHARE THE JOY

ABC7, Disney give $15,000 to Redwood Empire Food Bank in Sonoma County

As we approach the holiday season, ABC7 News and our parent company Disney, are helping out Bay Area food banks. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as "Giving Tuesday" and ABC7 and the Walt Disney Company are doing its part to help the less fortunate this holiday season.

On Tuesday, ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman presented a check for $15,000 to David Goodman of the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

ABC7 has been a longtime partner of this organization which has been working to feed the hungry in Sonoma County for more than 30 years.

Goodman says the donation will go a long way to help those in need.

"It buys about $60,000 worth of groceries," he said. "Food banks are amazing in the way we can stretch a resource. Hunger doesn't know the difference between the holidays and the middle of summer, it's more than happy to make anyone struggle any time it can. Oh we love, ABC7, in fact, we couldn't end hunger without them."

This holiday season, ABC7 and Disney will donate $15,000 to five local Food Banks as a part of our ongoing commitment to Building a Better Bay Area.
