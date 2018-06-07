DISNEY VOLUNTEARS

ABC7 Employees volunteer for Save the Children

Dozens of volunteers stuffed care kits destined for kids who've been affected by disasters like the recent hurricane in Puerto Rico. They'll be delivered by our partners at Save the Children. (KGO-TV)

by Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Our team here at ABC7 had a special opportunity.

Dozens of volunteers stuffed care kits destined for kids who've been affected by disasters like the recent hurricane in Puerto Rico. They'll be delivered by our partners at Save the Children.

The volunteer effort is part of a campaign by our parent company, called Disney's Global Week of Service. More than 12-hundred employees across the country are participating according to ABC7 Vice President and General Manager Tom Cibrowski.

"Across the entire Disney company, we are a small army, part of a much larger army as part of the entire Disney company right now putting together these wonderful kits for Save the Children," said Cibrowski.

The volunteers, like members of the ABC7 morning news team, were also encouraged to write notes to the kids to lift their spirits. Over the course of the week, employees of Disney expect to finish roughly 20,000 kits.

For more information on Save the Children, visit this page.
