ABC7 spreads some holiday cheer by donating to Toys for Tots

ABC7 Mornings anchors Jessica Castro and Reggie Aqui did the honors Friday, making a drop off at the Disney store in Union Square. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tis' the season for giving, and as part of the Disney family we're thrilled to be partnering with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program this Holiday season.

ABC7 Mornings anchors Jessica Castro and Reggie Aqui did the honors Friday, making a drop off at the Disney store in Union Square.


For every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopdisney.com, Disney will donate $5 to Toys for Tots, up to $1 million.

Toys for Tots began way back in 1947.

This year's campaign runs through Saturday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
More News