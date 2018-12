Aw this was fun! @reggieaqui and I got to take all the @ToysForTots_USA donations from @abc7newsbayarea to the @Disney store in Union Square. These handsome Marines will give them to deserving kids this holiday season! ❤️🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/0Y26WSRWVX — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) December 14, 2018

Tis' the season for giving, and as part of the Disney family we're thrilled to be partnering with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program this Holiday season.ABC7 Mornings anchors Jessica Castro and Reggie Aqui did the honors Friday, making a drop off at the Disney store in Union Square.For every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopdisney.com , Disney will donate $5 to Toys for Tots, up to $1 million.Toys for Tots began way back in 1947.This year's campaign runs through Saturday.