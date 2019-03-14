Full Story
ABC7 Morning Digest: Thursday
Here are your top stories for Thursday, March 14, 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Stanford students file lawsuit, baby powder cancer case, and Pi Day. Here are your top stories for Thursday.
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Accuweather Forecast: Gradual warming today through Monday
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Surfing veteran survives heart attack on wave at Mavericks
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Parent charged in college admissions scam, told to instruct daughter to lie to a psychologist
Murder case leads to dispute over Santa Clara County's ICE policy
Oakland passenger learns he boarded a Boeing 737 Max before takeoff
What is pi? Here's an explanation using pie
'Advocating for evil': Death penalty decision has Petaluma father speaking out
More TOP STORIES News