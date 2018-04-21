SOCIETY

ABC7 News' Dion Lim emcees Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Dion Lim is seen at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in San Francisco on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Courtesy: Glass Art Photos)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a morning of laughter, dancing and celebration at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk at Golden Gate Park on Saturday.

ABC7 News' Dion Lim had the honor of emceeing the walk with BJ White, a man who got involved with Best Buddies 26 years ago during his days at Palo Alto High School. The non-profit is the largest of it's kind in the world with more than 2,000 chapters and 109,000 participants, raising awareness and spreading the message of inclusion, leadership and job placement for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Because of Best Buddies, BJ works in the shipping and receiving department of AVID.

More than 1,000 people of all ages from all over California and the west coast took part in Saturday's celebrations. In California alone, Best Buddies impacts nearly 60,000 individuals with and without disabilities.

Because of the support from the community Best Buddies Northern California raised more than their goal of $130,000. To learn more about the walk and the organization, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisabilitycharityspecial needs childreneducationSan FranciscoGolden Gate Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News