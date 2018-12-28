SOCIETY

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday, December 28

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday, December 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, December 28, 2018.
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding
Group protests tree removal at People's Park in Berkeley
Top Stories
NorCal officer's death puts spotlight on illegal immigration
What was San Quentin inmate doing when he escaped?
Community holding vigil for slain officer in Northern California
Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper stuck by vulture
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
North Bay firefighters have new tools to discover, find wildfires
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
Emotions run high after suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal arrested
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Nonni's Biscotti, Mamma Chia's Organic Vitality Beverage
End of an Era: Peninsula cobblers closing up shop after 40 years
