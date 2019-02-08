Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
Localish
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday, February 8
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5128849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, February, 8, 2019. (KGO-TV)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Friday, February 08, 2019 08:48PM
Related Topics:
society
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian reads to kids
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Local violinist brings world-renowned quartet home to Noe Valley
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
1st annual Coven Film Festival highlights work of female filmmakers
More Society
Top Stories
Caltrans to close all but one lane in both directs of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge overnight
Man survives falling concrete striking his car on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Suspect in custody after standoff at Denny's restaurant in Campbell
Sickout day called by Oakland students to show support for teachers
Veterinarians trying to save beaver found wandering downtown Martinez
Raiders negotiating to play next season at Coliseum, sources say
Wells Fargo Bank robbed in Pleasanton: Police
Video shows avalanche crews battling intense weather
Show More
ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian reads to kids
Everything is bad: Pence is gone
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: American Indian Art Show, Hooked on Phonics
Oakland students march in support of teachers in labor negotiations
More News