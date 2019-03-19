Society

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday, March 18

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, March 18, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, March 18, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Safe parking spots to open at several East Bay churches
Oakland hairstylist gets scammed out of life savings by catfish using US Marine's picture
Traffic accidents spike on Hwy 17 since start of the year
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Lyft expected to raise more than $2-billion from upcoming IPO
Proposed towing reform could help low and middle class
Shooting of East Bay school principal shocks community
Show More
Officials announce Metallica, SF Symphony to be first event at Chase Center
2 studies to be launched to investigate mysterious odor in Milpitas
Oakland man arrested in SoCal for trafficking underage girls
Hacienda Heights murder: Mother booked in girl's death
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
More TOP STORIES News