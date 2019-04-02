Society

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday, April 1

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, April 1, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, April 1, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area mourns rapper Nipsey Hussle
Commute Challenge: Taxi vs. Rideshare
Coroner: Nipsey Hussle died of gunshots to head, body
Man arrested after SF woman tracks down her stolen backpack using tracking device
Oakland warehouse fire apparently started in debris pile
Research shows Uber and Lyft pay little per hour
HOLY GUACAMOLE!: Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Show More
What's caulilini? New veggie from Salinas Valley coming to stores
Some residents say they are still locked out 6 weeks after Sausalito mudslide
Smoke sends Las Vegas-bound flight back to Oakland
ASK FINNEY: Commonly-asked rideshare questions
Brands joke around for April Fools' Day
More TOP STORIES News