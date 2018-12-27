Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday, December 27
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4978329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, December 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Thursday, December 27, 2018 08:21PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
SF officials say hold on to your Christmas trees a bit longer
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
More Society
Top Stories
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
SF officials speaking out against Raiders potentially playing at AT&T Park
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Morgan Hill mushroom grower charged with toxic dumping
Time ticking down on Sears
Check fraud leaves woman out $500
SF officials say hold on to your Christmas trees a bit longer
Nia Wilson's dad questions alleged killer's mental health delay
Show More
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
College football superfans brave chilly temps while living on SJ billboard
More News