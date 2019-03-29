WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Video
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
Localish
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday, March 28
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5223635" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KGO
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top Bay Area stories for Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2-year-old Richmond girl reported missing, at risk 'in company of her mother'
13-year-old arrested following explosion at South SJ school
U.S. says Grindr dating app is threat to national security
San Francisco sheriff won't run for re-election
Trump backs off Special Olympics funding cut
Wave of excitement falls over Oakland as A's take to the plate at home
Benicia refinery is down, so gas prices are up
Show More
VIDEO: North Bay pelted by hail during 'Significant Weather Warning'
Final preparations underway for A's Opening Day at the Coliseum
Giants play Padres for MLB Opening Day
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers
San Mateo launches 68-unit affordable housing project
More TOP STORIES News