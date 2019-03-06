Society

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday, March 5

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: State accused Pacifica auto shop of fraud
Valueless Chinese art may bankrupt Oakland school
Chaotic scene breaks out at Sacramento council meeting over arrests during protest
Giants outfielder arrested in Arizona on suspicion of DUI
SJSU denies campus group's demands to fight student homelessness
Man accused of assault at UC Berkeley facing felonies
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Show More
South Lake Tahoe residents get closer look at Hwy 50 diversion plan
Man sentenced for killing doe, fawn in Tiburon yard
North Bay wildfire victim writes book about experience during fire
City officials looking into storage lockers for homeless in San Jose
CA attorney general will not charge officers in Stephon Clark shooting
More TOP STORIES News