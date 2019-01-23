SOCIETY

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday, January 23

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, January 23, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Adding Pantone Color of 2019 'Living Coral' to your life
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Newly elected SF supervisor disappointed city has not done enough to help furloughed workers
San Jose considers renters' protections for workers impacted by shutdown
Bay Area environmental group challenges lead in musical mouthpieces
Berkeley police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the Shutdown is over'
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Shutdown stories: FruitGuys donates fresh produce to SFO's TSA
PG&E opposes judge's ideas to prevent wildfires
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
WATCH: In-studio interview with A's President Dave Kaval
Young federal workers just starting out in job hurt by the gov't shutdown
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
PHOTOS: Self-driving cars opening window to re-imagining design, use of interiors
Oakland Unified recommends big budget cuts
