Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday, December 26
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4972431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, December 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Wednesday, December 26, 2018 07:23PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, December 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day address causes controversy
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
Report: holiday sales reach 6-year high
San Jose girl dies in fall from Arizona overlook
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Father and son use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Show More
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
Oakland police recover patrol car stolen after Raiders game
Accuweather Forecast: Cold night with sunny, breezy day to come
Suspect vehicle found after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
More News