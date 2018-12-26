SOCIETY

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday, December 26

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, December 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, December 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day address causes controversy
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
Report: holiday sales reach 6-year high
San Jose girl dies in fall from Arizona overlook
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Father and son use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Show More
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
Oakland police recover patrol car stolen after Raiders game
Accuweather Forecast: Cold night with sunny, breezy day to come
Suspect vehicle found after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
More News