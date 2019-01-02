SOCIETY

ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday, January 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, January 2, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents not surprised Ladera named most educated town in California
Small Peninsula community named most educated town in California
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
More Society
Top Stories
Police search for driver who hit, drug teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Child hit by gunfire on NYE remains hospitalized
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Day 12 of government shutdown
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
What you should know if your investments and retirement funds are hit by thieves
Tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland now free
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
Show More
Delivery of electric vehicle stalled for Sebastopol woman
Man charged with killing Newman cop gets mental health exam
Police searching Oakland Hills homes after report of burglary, shooting
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo discharged from hospital after being hit by SUV while on bike
Residents not surprised Ladera named most educated town in California
More News