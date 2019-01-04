SOCIETY

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Friday, January 4, 2019.

Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Pegi Young, musician and activist, dead at 66
Jan. 6 reportedly will be busiest day of year for online dating
Residents not surprised Ladera named most educated town in California
More Society
Top Stories
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Honor Guard viewing takes place for fallen Newman police officer
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Trump says Democrats talking impeachment because they can't win in 2020
Show More
Stephen Curry to auction off 'Moon Landing' shoes for STEM education
Pregnant woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
Report: BART investigating spike in sick calls during holidays
Dog owner using vests with spikes to protect pets from coyotes
Victims ID'd in I-75 crash that killed 7, including 5 children going to Disney
More News