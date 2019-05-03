Society

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Friday, May 3.

In Castro Valley, two elderly women are OK after a car crashed into their home during a carjacking. Investigators say the suspect ran and stole another vehicle. The suspect crashed again at Castro Valley and Grove Way. Police have not yet said whether the suspect was arrested.

A woman accused of posing as a nanny and terrorizing Bay Area families is in jail in Martinez. ABC7 News has exclusive video of 60-year-old Darlene Marianna Monticalvo shortly after her arrest in Kensington last night. She's due in court today.

More tickets for the hit show "Hamilton" are on sale, starting at 10 a.m. They are for performances at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco after September 10. Starting price is $95 a ticket. "Hamilton" will be playing in San Francisco through at least January 5, 2020.
