ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stanford student expelled, protest over middle school relocation, Pinterest pricing shares for IPO. Here are your top stories for Monday.

A Stanford student has been expelled in the wake of the college admissions scandal. Stanford University says the student faked her sailing credentials in late 2016, and a $500,000 contribution was made to the sailing program several months after she was admitted. The sailing coach has been fired. John Vandemoer pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering.

Families from across the Los Altos School District are protesting the relocation of Egan Junior High School today. The junior high currently shares a campus with Bullis Charter School. Our media partner, The Mercury News, reports the school district reached an agreement with the charter school, allowing the charter school to stay and the Junior High to move.

San Francisco-based Pinterest is moving closer to its IPO. The company announced Monday morning, it plans to sell its initial shares between $15 and $17 each. That values the company at $1.5 billion. Pinterest is expected to start trading on the New York Stock exchange under the symbol "PINS" later this month.
Report a correction or typo
