ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E rates may rise, update on Salesforce Transit Center, a likely 2020 candidate fundraising in San Francisco. Here are your top stories for Thursday.
Your PG&E bill may soon skyrocket. The Governor's office received an alarming report, which says PG&E rates could rise as much as 50 percent, if the company is found liable for another round of wildfires. See more stories related to PG&E's troubles here.
The Transbay Joint Powers Authority will get an update on repairs at the closed Salesforce Transit Center today. Cracked support beams were found at the center last September. You can find more stories on the transit center here.
South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is expected in San Francisco for a fundraiser today. Politico reports Democratic megadonor Susie Tompkins Buell sent invites for the event. It's not clear where the fundraiser will take place. Buttigieg has risen in several polls, even though he has not yet formally announced he is running. The mayor has been teasing a special announcement this Sunday.
