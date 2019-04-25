Society

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Thursday.

Today, BART is trying to get a plan to install license plate readers in parking lots approved. BART says it will help fight crime. The controversial plan was rejected last year over privacy concerns.

It's national "Get on Board Day," which celebrates public transit. Nine Bay Area transit agencies are celebrating. Today, you can ride VTA for free. BART is giving tickets for free rides to some passengers.

The Warriors are heading back to Los Angeles today, after failing to close out the Clippers at Oracle Arena. Last night, the Clippers sent the first round playoff series back to Staples Center. They beat the Warriors 129-121. Golden State still leads the series 3-2. Game 6 tips off tomorrow night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News