ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Thursday.Today, BART is trying to get a plan to install license plate readers in parking lots approved. BART says it will help fight crime. The controversial plan was rejected last year over privacy concerns.It's national "Get on Board Day," which celebrates public transit. Nine Bay Area transit agencies are celebrating. Today, you can ride VTA for free. BART is giving tickets for free rides to some passengers.The Warriors are heading back to Los Angeles today, after failing to close out the Clippers at Oracle Arena. Last night, the Clippers sent the first round playoff series back to Staples Center. They beat the Warriors 129-121. Golden State still leads the series 3-2. Game 6 tips off tomorrow night.