ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Rival gang members turned chefs serve hungry fans in San Francisco
Newly elected SF supervisor disappointed city has not done enough to help furloughed works
New book expands on African American history in the South Bay
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
Top Stories
LIVE: LAUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement to end strike
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Oscars 2019: What to know
Supreme Court allows enforcement of military transgender ban
Accuweather Forecast: Long streak of dry weather
Water from Alamere Falls flows into Pacific Ocean
Oscar nominations snubs and surprises
Chris Brown, 2 others, detained in Paris after rape complaint
Wildfire victims worry about PG&E's possible bankruptcy
KFC launches gravy-scented candle and 'frying chicken' audio
Google slapped with more than $56 million in fines under new European privacy rules
American arrested in Russia as a spy had 'state secrets' on him, lawyer says
Chaos erupts at mall when 18-year-old is gunned down, suspect still at large: Police
