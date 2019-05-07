ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Tuesday, May 7.San Jose police say two men were assaulted overnight. They say a group of five to six teenagers attacked the men near Tuscon Drive and Via Monte Drive. The victims were taken to the hospital. They're expected to make a full recovery. Police say the teens escaped. Officers responded to a shooting call in the area, but did not find any victims.Google's I/O conference begins today in Mountain View. The company is expected to introduce new privacy tools for Google Chrome, which limits third-party tracking "cookies." The text files are used by advertisers to target consumers.Today, San Francisco supervisors will vote on a bill that would ban cashless brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants. The proposed law would exempt food trucks, pop-ups, rideshares and other professional services. Supporters say cashless businesses discriminate against the poor by requiring credit or debit cards for purchases.