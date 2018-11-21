SOCIETY

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday

Here are your top Bay Area stories.

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Roundup maker Monsanto appeals $78.5 million verdict over Bay Area man's cancer
Memes make Butte County sheriff internet sensation
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Chances of rain today through Friday
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Lettuce Warning: Health officials say don't eat romaine
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
How to easily carve a turkey
Camp Fire: Containment increases to 80 percent; rain complicates searches
Butte College's Men's Basketball takes to the court for first time since Camp Fire
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
Tourists rejoice as cable cars begin running in San Francisco again
Honda recalling 2018-2019 Odyssey minivans
New bomb-sniffing dogs to protect VTA public transit
