ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Exhibit views Black Panther movement through fresh lens
SJ residents worry PG&E bankruptcy could impact new clean energy program
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
Top Stories
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Survey ranks California among worst states to drive in
Accuweather Forecast: Cooler weather moves into Bay Area
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Working mothers sue AC Transit for pregnancy discrimination
Berkeley unanimously passes disposable foodware and litter ordinance
Nest security camera hack causes panic for Orinda family
VIDEO: Fight erupts on BART train
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in North Carolina
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
