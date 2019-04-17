Society

ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A proposal to raise the price of plastic bags; a North Bay school district is changing its name; plus, the most kid-friendly airports. Here are your top stories for Wednesday.

San Francisco is considering increasing its 10-cent bag fee to 25-cents. The SF Examiner reports, Supervisor Vallie Brown introduced the legislation on Tuesday. The proposal calls for raising the plastic bag fee and banning plastic produce bags. If the measure passes, it would go into effect in July 2020.

A crowd in San Rafael burst into cheers last night, after the Dixie School District board voted to change its name. Critics say "Dixie" is too closely linked to slavery and the Confederate south. The board plans to get input from the community before choosing a new name in August.

San Francisco International Airport has been named the third most kid-friendly airport in the United States. A study from Upgraded Points ranked the 50 busiest airports based on the number of kid-friendly activities, access to WiFi, and family-friendly lounges. Mineta San Jose ranked ninth on the list.
