ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Wednesday.

The FBI is assisting Sunnyvale police, after they say a driver may have deliberately hit eight people. It happened last night, at El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. The victims were taken to the hospital. The driver was arrested.

San Franciscans living near the site of a future navigation center are threatening to sue. Yesterday, the Port Commission approved a plan to build the shelter on the Embarcadero. It will initially serve 130 people before expanding to 200.

You will soon be able to travel on a Hello Kitty Jet out of San Francisco to Taipei. Eva Air plans to offer service on the special plane starting October 27th. Passengers will get Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes and baggage stickers.
