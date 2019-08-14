Society

ABC7 News Evening Update: BART warns of track closures, concert canceled, new Shake Shack

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART warns of a project that will shut down tracks in Contra Costa County, the San Francisco Opera cancels a concert featuring Placido Domingo after sexual harassment claims, and the Bay Area is reportedly getting another Shake Shack. Here are your top stories for Tuesday.
