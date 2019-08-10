Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
Society
ABC7 News Evening Update: Outside Lands, Summer Jazz Fest, Oakland warehouse fire
KGO
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 12th annual Outside Lands kicks off at Golden Gate Park, Jazz Summer Fest starts in San Jose, and Massive warehouse fire destroys businesses in Oakland. Here are your top stories for Friday.
