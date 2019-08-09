Society

ABC7 News Evening Update: Postemates robots, Impossible Foods expands distro, Warriors pre-season schedule announced

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Postemates testing robot delivery in SF, Impossible Foods expanding distribution, and the Golden State Warriors pre-season schedule has been announced. Here are your top stories for Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscorobotsfoodgolden state warriorsburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF again
Shelter in place lifted after sighting of man possibly with gun on SJ State campus
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Lake Co.
Increased security at Outside Lands in wake of mass shootings
1 dead after fiery crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
VIDEO: 'Roaracle' officially gone as crews remove arena signs
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues this week
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Wait continues for verdict in Ghost Ship trial
East Bay Congressman introduces airport safety bill with aviation hero's support
SJPD launches 'guardian' program to speed up active shooter response
More TOP STORIES News