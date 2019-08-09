Society

ABC7 News Evening Update: Postmates robots, Impossible Foods expands distro, Warriors pre-season schedule announced

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Postemates testing robot delivery in SF, Impossible Foods expanding distribution, and the Golden State Warriors pre-season schedule has been announced. Here are your top stories for Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscorobotsfoodgolden state warriorsburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody after man spotted on SJ State campus with gun
EXCLUSIVE: Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF again
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
'No Muslims!' Woman arrested for anti-Muslim graffiti at concord shop
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Lake Co.
Increased security at Outside Lands in wake of mass shootings
1 dead after fiery crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
Show More
VIDEO: 'Roaracle' officially gone as crews remove arena signs
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues this week
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Wait continues for verdict in Ghost Ship trial
East Bay Congressman introduces airport safety bill with aviation hero's support
More TOP STORIES News