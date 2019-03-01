ABC7 seeks to defends its winning title at annual Lucasfilm Trivia Night fundraiser

Updated 28 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It could be the battle royale in the world of trivia. Folks at Lucasfilm invited ABC7 back to defend its winning title at its annual Trivia Night.54 teams answering puzzling trivia questions from song titles to anagrams. One of the questions was asked by George Lucas himself on video.The ABC7 'Storm Scale Troopers' team was powered by two former Jeopardy contestants and ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma. After all they had a championship title to defend.Last year ABC7 took home the trophy, much to the chagrin of Lucasfilm employees.Each team must raise money to play, the funds help local charities in the Bay Area thrive. Since 2006, the event has raised more than $1 million for worthy causes."It's wonderful, I refer to it as the unstoppable juggernaut that is trivia night," said Founder Paul Hill.In the end the trophy went to another team, the ABC7 team says no hard feelings, they'll be back next year to win the trophy back.