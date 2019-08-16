Society

ABC7 News Wrap-Up: Outrage of SF attack, protest outside SF Indian consulate, Ghost Ship deliberations continue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Outrage over judge's decision in an SF attack, protest turns violent outside Sf Indian consulate, and deliberation continues in the Ghost Ship trial. A wrap-up of news in the Bay Area.
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandprotestattackghost ship fireindia
