ABC7's Kristen Sze emcees benefit tea for 'Help a Mother Out' in SF

ABC7's Kristen Sze emcees a benefit tea for Help a Mother Out in San Francisco on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze emceed the 9th annual benefit tea for "Help a Mother Out" at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

Bay Area mom Lisa Truong started the nonprofit when she realized public assistance programs like food stamps don't cover diapers and many low-income families had to choose between diaper and rent or food.

In the past 10 years, Help a Mother Out has distributed 9 million diapers to family service agencies throughout the Bay Area.

Here's more information about Help a Mother Out.
