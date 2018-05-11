EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3515144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Our colleague Spencer Christian was on Good Morning America this morning, but not as a guest weather anchor. He was there to talk about a secret he kept hidden for years.

Spencer Christian shared his thoughts on his new book, his struggles and his life with ABC7 News. Read his statement below.For many years I have felt a compelling urge to write a book about my life -- overcoming economic adversity and racial segregation while growing up in the Old South, building a career that led to prominence on national TV, and coming to grips with a compulsive gambling problem.Well, my book has just been released. It's entitled "You Bet Your Life: How I Survived Jim Crow Racism, Hurricane Chasing, and Gambling."I'm sharing the most personal details of my life because I hope my story of hitting rock bottom and bouncing back will encourage and inspire others who are facing fear, failure, self-doubt or any challenge that may seem insurmountable. But I also needed to write this book in order to rid myself of guilt -- the guilt that came from living a double life, sometimes even a life of deception.Despite the self-destructive behavior that has been part of my life, this book is not a downer. There has been much joy in my life, lots of laughter along the way, incredibly exciting career assignments-and the intersection of these experiences is something I enjoyed writing about.Here's an excerpt from Chapter Three, describing how my parents equipped me to deal with life's harsher realities: