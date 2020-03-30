Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 'Abuela' helps with grandson's Spanish lesson 3,000 miles away, confined due to COVID-19

By Silvio Carrillo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Nicolás Carrillo sits on his bed in Oakland, California and reads aloud in Spanish.

"I can read with my left eye. I can read with my right. I can read Mississippi with my eyes shut tight!"

He then turns Dr. Suess' 'I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!' translated into Spanish around to show the text on the page to his grandmother, 72-year-old Neery de Carrillo, who is listening and watching via a Zoom video chat from Arlington, Virginia just outside Washington DC.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

The eight-year-old Oakland resident is confined to his home in East Oakland like most children around the country.

The teachers at the TK-8 grade dual-immersion Spanish (bilingual Spanish) public school he attends, Melrose Leadership Academy, have been desperately seeking online Spanish lesson alternatives for the students with mixed success.

As COVID-19 took hold, "Abuela," (grandmother in Spanish) as Nicolás calls her, stepped up to help as she was at home with little to do but walk her dog and watch the news.

"Reading with Nicolás has been giving me...a chance to not think about all the bad news that is on the radio and on the television. So this keeps me busy and it's good for my spirit so I can forget all the situation with what is going on in the world with the Coronavirus," says the Honduran immigrant who has worked in the US as a retired hairdresser in the nation's capital for over 40 years.

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids at home during COVID-19

Nicolás is disappointed at not seeing his friends but is happy to be at home with family in person and via video chat.

"What would you do if an owl lands on your nose," she asks Nicolás in Spanish. I'd wave my hand like this!" he replies waving his hand in front of his face wildly as if there was one about to land on his face, as described in the book.

"We can have a connection, which is very important to a grandmother," says Carrillo.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandwashington d.c.educationcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placecovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 7 new deaths, 342 new cases
Without contact from outside world these Rafters learn of pandemic 25 days later
Wall Street's rally rolls on, led by health care stocks
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area shelter-in-place to be extended
Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic
Bay Area locations to enjoy nature during COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Disney offers virtual parade on YouTube amid COVID-19 closure
Show More
Walnut Creek restaurant delivering free meals to first responders
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Cigna, Humana waiving payments for coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News