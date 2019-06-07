Activists ask SF Pride Parade board to kick google out of this year's event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Google could be kicked out of this year's Pride parade.A group of activists is asking the San Francisco Pride Parade board to make the move after the company refused to remove videos by a right-wing personality from YouTube.Journalist Carlos Maza says Steven Crowder is harassing him with hate speech.If the board agrees to ban Google, it would be the first time a group or company has ever been excluded from the celebration.