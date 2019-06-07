Society

Activists ask SF Pride Parade board to kick google out of this year's event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Google could be kicked out of this year's Pride parade.

A group of activists is asking the San Francisco Pride Parade board to make the move after the company refused to remove videos by a right-wing personality from YouTube.

Journalist Carlos Maza says Steven Crowder is harassing him with hate speech.

If the board agrees to ban Google, it would be the first time a group or company has ever been excluded from the celebration.
